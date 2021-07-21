NBA Finals: A Closer Look At Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Support System On His Way To His First Championship

Apart from being the most dominant player in the Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo also had a strong support system behind him, which helped him win his first trophy.

The Milwaukee Bucks ended their 50-year championship drought in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, defeating the Phoenix Suns 105-98.

Antetokounmpo put on another monster performance, scoring 50 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, as expected.

While “The Greek Freak” was unquestionably the man of the hour, the Bucks’ supporting casts have also been crucial, particularly on route to Game 6.

In Game 5, Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday combined for 88 points, leading the Bucks to a 123-119 victory against the Suns.

The Bucks’ “Big Three” became only the fifth group in NBA Finals history to score 25 points on 50 percent shooting in a single game.

Holiday’s game-winning steal against Suns’ marksman Devin Booker was another historic event in that game.

After that, the Bucks’ guard tossed a highlight-worthy alley-oop to Antetokounmpo, who finished the critical play with a slam.

After the game, Antetokounmpo remarked, “The pass was all about trust.” “Obviously, he [Holiday] could have pulled the ball out, waited for the clock to run down, and taken a terrific shot. But he put his faith in me and tossed the ball out there, and we got a bucket.”

Middleton stole the show in Game 4 prior to the trio’s historic Game 5.

Only Middleton, aside from Antetokounmpo, scored 20 points or more, outscoring the Suns by 40 points.

After Game 4, Middleton stated of his performance, “We basically played sets that let me to get to my positions late in the fourth quarter.” “After that, all I have to do is make reads.” Thankfully, I connected on a few shots.”

Almost every NBA championship team has one player who goes above and beyond to assist his teammates. Pat Connaughton was the Bucks’ Pat Connaughton.

Many people were dubious about Connaughton’s skills when he signed a three-year deal with the Bucks in the offseason.

The former Portland Trail Blazer, on the other hand, stunned everyone when he had an outstanding finals stat line.

Connaughton shot 50 percent from the field and 47 percent from three-point range in the first two games of the series.

Connaughton shot 50 percent from the field and 47 percent from three-point range in the first two games of the series.