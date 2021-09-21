NBA fans are losing their minds over reports that Ben Simmons will no longer play for the 76ers.

Although training camps begin next week, NBA Twitter is already in full swing.

After ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Tuesday that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons intended to never play for the franchise again, basketball fans on social media went berserk.

After the 76ers’ season-ending loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference playoffs in 2021, coach Doc Rivers and star forward Joel Embiid slammed Simmons, the two sides have been feuding all offseason.

The divide between Simmons and the 76ers, though, appears to have been sparked by the team’s failed attempt to acquire James Harden in a trade last season. Simmons was furious, according to KRON-4 News, because the 76ers had told him he was likely to be traded, but he was compelled to finish the season after the transaction fell through. Harden joined the Brooklyn Nets, the 76ers’ Atlantic division foe.

Simmons will not report to the 76ers training camp when it opens next week, according to Wojnarowski. He then dropped the bombshell that Simmons and 76ers brass haven’t spoken since August and that the star will hold out as long as he has to until he’s transferred — even if he’s penalized or suspended without pay, as the NBA-NBPA collective bargaining agreement allows.

Simmons is well aware of the organization’s ability to penalize and suspend him, as well as withhold his compensation. Simmons, on the other hand, looks to be willing to carry out a strategy to force his way onto a new squad. The Sixers have failed to locate a suitable trade partner for him. https://t.co/vxSrBUWjXw

September 21, 2021 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn)

Basketball fans took the Woj bomb and let their imaginations run wild, imagining where the three-time All-Star and 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year would end up next.

