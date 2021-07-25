NBA Draft 2021: A 6-foot-8 playmaker compared to Rubio wants to join the Warriors.

A prominent playmaker in the NBA Draft class of 2021 is interested in joining the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors have been weighing their alternatives for the 7th and 14th picks in the NBA Draft as it approaches. In mock drafts, a few names have been mentioned, but Australian prospect Josh Giddey recently spoke about his “dream” of playing for the Dubs.

In an exclusive interview with KRON4’s Jason Dumas, he claims that his playmaking style is ideal for sharpshooters such as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“For a passer like myself, playing with players like Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] who are so excellent without the ball and moving without it, it’s a dream world,” Giddey said.

Giddey also emphasized that the Warriors have “so many nice things” that make them ideal for honing his skills.

“To be among those players — the veterans — and to learn from two of the best guards of all time would be such a bonus, and obviously Draymond [Green] is recognized for being a high-level leader, and then there are just so many nice things about the Warriors under Steve Kerr’s coaching system,” he continued.

Giddey’s abilities have been lauded by scouts, and the NBL Australia star is arguably one of the most unique prospects in this year’s NBA Draft class at 6-foot-8.

Giddey is a “talented playmaker who can do a little bit of everything on the offensive end,” according to NBA.com’s Kyle Irving.

Furthermore, Irving recently addressed the continuing comparisons of Giddey to Ricky Rubio of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Irving sees a lot of Rubio in Giddey, who also has a good case to be one of the NBA’s “greatest passers,” according to Irving.

“I like the concept of Giddey projecting to be like Ricky Rubio,” Irving told Sporting News. “It was one of the comparisons I made in my Mock Draft, but I like the notion of Giddey projecting to be like Ricky Rubio,” Irving said. “[Rubio] isn’t the fastest or most explosive athlete — nor is he the deadliest shooter — but his feel for the game lets him transcend those limitations to become one of the best passers in the NBA, and I feel the same way about Giddey when he’s at his best.”

He went on to say, "Giddey simply might be the best passer in this draft class." "His ability to make sophisticated reads, pass off a live dribble with either hand, and thread the needle in tight with both hands.