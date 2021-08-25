NBA 2K22 introduces a new feature that was previously only available to MyTEAM players.

Fans across all platforms are pre-ordering the next NBA 2K game as the new season approaches.

The game has become a staple on any basketball fan’s console, and even league players are getting in on the action on their days off, as evidenced by the league’s own 2K tournament held after the season was postponed due to the global pandemic last year.

The makers have revealed that they will be adding a new element to the game dubbed “Seasons,” as the juggernaut franchise continues to grow with more and more features each year.

It’ll be familiar to NBA 2K21 fans as the reason why everyone played MyTEAM with such zeal every couple of weeks, as it contains incentives that are only available for a limited time.

The developers have announced that “Seasons” has been expanded to include the entirety of NBA 2K22, which has been met with great enthusiasm.

Every “Season,” whether fans choose the single-player and multiplayer grind of MyCAREER, the digital card-collecting extravaganza of MyTEAM, or the WNBA-centric game mode The W Online (added to next-gen consoles for NBA 2K21), fans have new methods to earn rewards and new content at no extra cost.

Each “Season” lasts six weeks, and new content is released every six weeks.

NBA 2K understands the need for fresh music every now and then, and thanks to “First Friday,” fans can play to their hearts’ content with new music blasting through their speakers every “Season.”

Throughout the year, up-and-coming artists and world-renowned musicians will join a fantastic soundtrack featuring Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Young Thug via Club 2K (accessible only on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X).

With new gear being accessible every “Season,” players who enjoy dressing up their NBA 2K avatars will have the same possibility.

MyCAREER gamers will sprint to Level 40 in NBA 2K22 for the new go-kart in-game vehicle, while digital card collectors will give it their best in MyTEAM for a Pink Diamond Carmelo Anthony.

Every “Season,” new and thrilling incentives will arrive, giving NBA 2K gamers even more reason to stay devoted to the game every six weeks as Season 1 kicks off a fresh year of excitement.

NBA 2K22 will be available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and Xbox Series on September 10th, both digitally and in stores. Brief News from Washington Newsday.