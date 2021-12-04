Nationalists on the far right want to vote together in the European Parliament.

At a conference in Warsaw on Saturday, leaders of European far-right and nationalist parties discussed coordinated votes in the European Parliament on sovereignty and immigration problems, but stopped short of forming a formal alliance.

Among the leaders present were Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, and the host, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling right-wing populist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

They added in a joint statement that “only the sovereign institutions of the states have complete democratic legitimacy,” rejecting the notion of “a Europe administered by a self-appointed elite.”

According to the statement, “the participants also discussed greater cooperation of their respective parties in the European Parliament.”

This would entail “organizing joint meetings and coordinating votes on shared concerns, such as the defense of member states’ sovereignty and the stance on illegal immigration,” according to the document.

Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy’s League, was one noteworthy omission, with the League issuing a statement claiming that “the timing is ripe” for the new organization.

Salvini was one of 16 parties and movements who signed a declaration in July outlining preparations for a “grand coalition” in the European Parliament, which served as a precursor to Saturday’s meetings.

The European Parliament’s Identity and Democracy Group includes the League and Le Pen’s National Rally, while the European Conservatives and Reformists Group includes PiS, Vox, and the Brothers of Italy.

Fidesz, Orban’s party, quit the centre-right European People’s Party, the European Parliament’s largest group, in March and is looking for a new home.

Le Pen, who is running for president of France in April, called the Warsaw meeting “an important step” in which participants “undertook to hold frequent meetings in order to achieve united voting between the two factions.”

“This is a step forward that suits me perfectly and gives me reason to be enthusiastic about the future.”

Le Pen stated that she planned to build a single group in the European Parliament that would be the second most powerful force behind the center-right European People’s Party.

“All the more urgent given that we are confronted with a German coalition that has made federalism a priority and will undoubtedly raise migratory pressure,” she warned.

The summit also takes place in the midst of a severe disagreement between Poland and Hungary on the one hand, and the EU on the other, which is delaying the receipt of pandemic recovery funding for the two countries.