National media reaction to Everton’s Watford horror show: ‘Honeymoon well and truly ended.’

Everton were defeated by Watford at Goodison Park on Saturday, suffering their third and perhaps biggest league defeat of the season.

Within the first few minutes, the Blues seized the lead through Tom Davies, and Rafa Benitez’s men appeared to be going about their business as normal.

Watford equalized just before halftime, but Richarlison restored the hosts’ lead on 63 minutes.

Claudio Ranieri’s team scored four goals in the closing 12 minutes to make it 5-2 at the final whistle, with former Blue Josh King scoring a hat-trick.

Here’s what the national press had to say about Everton’s performance and subsequent demise.

The Guardian’s Andy Hunter

Josh King was asked to explain the disparity between this season and his unproductive spell at Everton last season. “I was never given an opportunity,” he rightly asserted.

On his return, Everton lavished him with gifts. As a result, Goodison Park became a skeptical and enraged environment.

One week after losing 5-0 to Liverpool, Ranieri’s team turned the tables on the Merseysiders, humiliating Everton and Rafael Benitez with a five-goal thrashing of their own.

Benitez earned a lot of respect during his first few years as Everton manager, although this was only his 11th game in charge.

Those who remained booed at the last whistle, booed when young Anthony Gordon was substituted, and booed a couple times when Alex Iwobi arrived from the substitutes’ bench.

The Telegraph’s Adam Lanigan

Watford scored four goals in 13 minutes late in the second half to inflict an ugly home defeat on Rafael Benitez and Everton. Josh King scored a magnificent hat-trick against a team for whom he had struggled to find the net.

The hosts appeared to be on their way to dismantling Watford in the same way that Liverpool had done. Instead, Goodison was taken aback.

Benitez was concerned about his team’s late collapse. It was a disturbing sign of why Everton had been no better than mid-table in previous seasons after a promising start to his reign.

The boos at the final whistle indicate that Benitez’s honeymoon as Everton manager is over after a home loss to West Ham last Sunday.

The Sunday Times’ Paul Joyce

