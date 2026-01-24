Nathaniel Collins Aims for European Featherweight Title in Bid to Revive Scottish Boxing Glory

Nathaniel Collins is on the verge of solidifying his place in Scottish boxing history as he prepares for a high-stakes European featherweight title bout against Spaniard Cristobal Lorente. The 29-year-old fighter, who has overcome personal challenges, including surgeries for a birth defect and a twisted bowel, is now positioned as a contender in one of boxing’s most competitive divisions.

A Promising Path Forward

Collins, who is widely known for his aggressive style and knockout power, is determined to seize the opportunity left by the departure of iconic fighters like Josh Taylor. After a dominant win over fellow Scot Lee McGregor, Collins is eyeing the European title as the next step in his career. With Scottish boxing in need of a new hero, Collins sees himself as the natural successor to the likes of Scott Harrison, Ricky Burns, and Taylor, all of whom have captivated fans in the past.

His performance against McGregor, where he finished the fight with a fourth-round knockout, showcased his readiness for a larger stage. The fight, which served as support for what turned out to be Taylor’s final fight, had Collins capturing the attention of boxing fans worldwide. “I’m more excited about it because the names you mentioned—Scott Harrison, Ricky Burns—those are guys I looked up to,” Collins said, expressing his ambition to reignite the same excitement among fans.

Looking forward, Collins has no intention of slowing down. “I don’t think I’ve ever been in a boring fight,” he said. Whether delivering a knockout or battling through a tough 12-round fight, Collins guarantees value for his fans, emphasizing his intent to bring knockouts back to featherweight boxing.

The fight against Lorente will be a key moment in his journey, as he seeks not just to claim the European title, but also to earn a place among the top fighters in the sport. Collins is well aware that success inside the ring is the only way to pass the torch of Scottish boxing to the next generation.

Support from the Boxing Elite

As Collins looks to carve his path, he has the support of former champion Josh Taylor, who has mentored him throughout his rise. Taylor, who has offered constant encouragement to Collins, believes the young fighter has what it takes to reach the top. “You’re doing everything that you should be doing. Keep it going and don’t slip up now,” Taylor advised, urging Collins to stay focused on his ascent.

With Taylor’s guidance and his own relentless drive, Collins is aiming for a future showdown with Britain’s featherweight king, Nick Ball. Despite the formidable reputation of Ball, who is known for his extreme fitness and stamina, Collins is confident that his boxing skills, combined with his engine, will make the difference. “What will separate us is my boxing ability, plus the engine,” Collins said, reflecting on what could be a defining moment in his career.

As Collins continues his climb, British boxing fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in his journey, hoping for another exciting fight that will rekindle the sport’s popularity in Scotland.