Nathan Patterson, a transfer target for Everton, is not in the Rangers squad to face Celtic.

Nathan Patterson, an Everton transfer target, has been left out of Rangers’ matchday squad for today’s Old Firm rivalry against Celtic.

The Blues had an official approach for the 19-year-old rejected by the Scottish Premiership club last week, and they have yet to make a second offer.

When asked about the likelihood of a transfer, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard laughed at reports of a £5 million deal, saying, “You keep on with the jokes — $5 million, wow.” Look, this is something I’ve only recently learned about.”

Rangers have been struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak, which has forced many of their first-team players to miss Thursday’s Europa League encounter against Alashkert.

Patterson, on the other hand, was unaffected, as he played the entire 90 minutes against the Gers’ Armenian opponents.

The reason for his absence has yet to be revealed by the club, but former Rangers player Kris Boyd believes Everton’s interest in him will continue.

In response to Patterson’s inability to be selected, he commented, “It’s massive, it’s not perfect preparation.”

“It’s something Rangers will have to deal with because, from what I’ve been told, Everton’s interest and bid will not go away.

“I don’t think that’s why he’s missing today’s game, or at least I don’t think it is, because if you’ve got someone worth millions of pounds, you want to show it off in a game like this.

“It’s a setback, but Balogun’s arrival provides him with an opportunity.”