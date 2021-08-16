Nathan Broadhead has agreed to join Sunderland on loan from Everton.

According to Everton, Nathan Broadhead has joined Sunderland on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Washington Newsday reported on Monday morning that the two teams were in the process of negotiating a contract for the Welsh youth international.

In recent weeks, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is said to have identified a number of striker targets, but Broadhead quickly went to the top of the list.

And now, an arrangement has been reached for the forward to stay at the Stadium of Light for the remainder of the season.

Broadhead made his first-team debut for Everton in December 2017, coming off the bench in a 3-0 Europa League group stage win over Apollon Limassol.

Everton’s 23-year-old made his Premier League debut in April, coming on as a substitute in a 0-0 draw at the Amex against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The attacker signed a new two-year contract with the club in the summer and was a member of the squad that toured the United States.

Broadhead, who came off the bench in Southampton’s Premier League opener on Saturday, is keen to get started at his new club.

He added, “It’s been a strange 48 hours from sitting on Everton’s bench to being in Sunderland, but I’m absolutely happy to be here.”

“I had a fantastic pre-season, training and playing for the first team and flying to America with them, and I’m certain that this will help me get off to a good start this season.

“Because of the pandemic, it’s been a long time since I’ve played in front of a crowd, and Sunderland is a huge club, so I’m excited to get out there.”

“Whenever we bring a player in, we do so because we believe they will strengthen us, and Nathan is no exception,” Sunderland manager Johnson said of the signing.

“It’s a coup since he’s received top-level European and Championship offers at a critical juncture in his career. The narrator states, “He’s got the chops.” “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”