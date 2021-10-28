Nate Diaz ‘Confirmed’ To Fight Jake Paul After Tommy Fury Showdown, According To UFC Rumors

Nate Diaz has been in the news recently because he is rumored to be down to his final bout in the UFC.

However, there appears to be a connection, with allegations that the same man who handed Conor McGregor his first UFC loss is attempting to repeat the feat against YouTuber Jake Paul.

Diaz has intentions to fight Paul, according to former MMA fighter and analyst Josh Thomson, and this will happen after the 24-year-scheduled old’s boxing showdown with Tommy Fury in December.

When Thompson spoke on the podcast “Weighing In,” he acknowledged this.

However, the 36-year-old must first formally terminate his UFC contract. Although no names have been discussed, Thomson revealed that Diaz simply wants to get it over with so he can go on to the next great thing in his career, knowing that the Stockton native has the potential to make a lot of money in another capacity.

“He’s done with MMA and is simply looking for a fight to get out the door. He knows the fight will pay him twice as much as his previous bout [against Conor McGregor]“Thomson clarified.

Paul has made a lot of money by competing against athletes from various sports. MMA athletes like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley fall within this category.

The younger brother of boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, though, will put the internet sensation to the test.

It will be Paul’s first fight against a professional boxer, and Fury has no intention of taking it easy on the influencer-turned-pugilist. Much of this has already been discussed in a prior piece.

If Paul suffers his first loss in boxing, the odds may be stacked against Diaz.