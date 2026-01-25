Natalia Silva Dominates Rose Namajunas at UFC 324 in Las Vegas

In a dominant display at UFC 324, Natalia Silva outclassed Rose Namajunas in a women’s flyweight contest with significant title implications on January 24, 2026. The bout, held at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, showcased Silva’s precision and speed, propelling her closer to a potential shot at the division’s title.

Silva’s Superior Striking and Defense Seal the Win

Silva, entering the fight with an impressive 19-5-1 record and a 7-0 UFC run, wasted no time in asserting her dominance over the former two-time strawweight champion. Her ability to maintain distance with quick footwork and accurate strikes kept Namajunas at bay throughout the fight. Silva’s southpaw stance added an extra layer of complexity, allowing her to control the tempo with sharp combinations that landed consistently on Namajunas.

Namajunas, who had been seeking a flyweight title shot, found herself unable to impose her grappling game. Despite averaging 1.49 takedowns per 15 minutes, she struggled against Silva’s elite takedown defense, which stood at a remarkable 92%. The Brazilian’s movement and defensive awareness made it difficult for Namajunas to capitalize on any opportunities to close the distance and take the fight to the mat.

Although Namajunas displayed her trademark durability and championship experience, Silva’s relentless pace and superior striking were evident as the rounds progressed. With Silva outlanding Namajunas in significant strikes and maintaining a clear advantage in both accuracy and defense, it became apparent that the fight was slipping further away from Namajunas’ grasp.

By the end of the three-round battle, Silva’s control of the fight had become undeniable. Despite occasional counters from Namajunas, Silva’s methodical pace and ring generalship earned her widespread acclaim from analysts, who predicted a judges’ decision in her favor. As the final horn sounded, it was clear that Silva had likely secured her eighth consecutive UFC victory.

The stakes of the fight were high, with both fighters vying for a chance to challenge flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. With Silva’s impressive performance, it seems she is one step closer to making that dream a reality, further solidifying her position as one of the top contenders in the division.

As the dust settled in Las Vegas, fans and pundits alike looked ahead to what could be next for both Silva and Namajunas, with the flyweight division left with plenty to discuss in the aftermath of this crucial matchup.