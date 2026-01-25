Natalia Silva and Rose Namajunas Set for UFC 324 Title Eliminator

The UFC flyweight division is in for an explosive showdown as Natalia Silva and Rose Namajunas prepare to face off at UFC 324 in a pivotal match that will determine the next challenger for Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight crown. Both fighters enter the octagon with high stakes: Silva, undefeated in her UFC career, aims to extend her remarkable win streak, while Namajunas seeks to prove herself in a new weight class after years of dominance at strawweight.

High Stakes in Las Vegas

UFC 324 promises a thrilling encounter, as Silva, on an impressive 13-fight win streak, faces former strawweight champion Namajunas. Silva’s journey to this bout has been far from conventional. Despite impressive victories over former champions Jessica Andrade and Alexa Grasso, Silva had initially expected her next fight to be a title bout. However, the UFC had different plans. With Shevchenko temporarily unavailable and Zhang Weili moving up to challenge for double gold, Silva was left waiting for her opportunity.

That opportunity came when Alexa Grasso withdrew from her scheduled bout with Namajunas. Instead of waiting on the sidelines, Silva was given the chance to fight Namajunas in what promises to be a high-intensity contest with a guaranteed title shot for the winner.

The UFC confirmed that the winner of Silva vs. Namajunas will face Shevchenko next for the flyweight title. For Silva, this is a chance to fulfill her dream of becoming a champion. “I’m the person that has done the most in the organization,” Silva stated confidently in the lead-up to the fight. “A win against Rose already gives me the credentials to actually fight for the title.”

For Namajunas, this fight is a chance to reclaim her place atop the UFC. After holding the strawweight title twice, Namajunas moved to flyweight with a 3-2 record in the division. Her last win, a decision victory over Miranda Maverick, was a reminder of her skills and experience at the highest level. Analysts predict Silva’s speed and elusiveness could be key advantages, while Namajunas’ championship pedigree remains a significant challenge.

The stakes for both fighters are undeniable, but Silva, who has already defeated three former champions, views this as just another step on her journey. “I see this as a step to make me more prepared for the title,” she said. “When I become champion, I’m writing a story, and it’s going to be beautiful.”

Looking Ahead: A Clash of Ambitions

Victory over Namajunas would extend Silva’s UFC record to 8-0, further solidifying her credentials for a title shot. However, the road to the belt could face delays if Shevchenko moves to bantamweight to pursue a shot at double gold. Silva remains undeterred by any uncertainty, stating, “If the UFC wants me to fight everyone, I’ll do it, because my main goal is to be champion.”

With a title shot on the line, UFC 324 has the potential to reshape the flyweight division. Fans and analysts are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an electrifying night. Will Silva’s dominant run continue, or will Namajunas’ championship experience take center stage? One thing is certain: the winner will earn the right to challenge Shevchenko, with the flyweight landscape set to change dramatically.