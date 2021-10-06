Nat Phillips’ surprising action was justified, as the goalkeeper learned a painful lesson.

The scoreline hinted that Liverpool would have another difficult night in the EFL Trophy.

Despite a 4-1 setback at League One side Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, the youthful Reds had plenty of reason to be optimistic.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner scored for a Barry Lewtas-coached under-21 team that dominated possession and created chances as they bounced back from a poor Premier League 2 performance against Manchester United over the weekend.

Bolton veteran Nathan Delfouneso scored in the first half, and replacement Amadou Bakayoko scored twice after the break, either side of an own goal by Jarell Quansah.

Nat Phillips was back in familiar surroundings today, having spent much of his formative career at Bolton.

However, because he was an overage player, the situation was a little less familiar for the centre-back.

Phillips, who was one of Jurgen Klopp’s surprise players last season, has yet to play for the first squad this season.

And, if turning to the 24-year-old was a chance to stretch his legs, there was another benefit to doing so.

On Saturday, the Reds’ U23s witnessed firsthand the difference that 35-year-old Paul McShane has made to Manchester United’s Academy, as the home side strolled to a 3-0 victory.

Jarell Quansah, an 18-year-old centre-back making his first start of the season after a pre-season injury, was the main beneficiary of his elder defensive partner’s know-how, but unfortunate to divert Bolton’s third goal into his own net.

Phillips did what Phillips does, coming close to generating first-half openings for Max Woltman and Tyler Morton with his searching passes from the back and getting his body in the way of a goalbound Josh Sheehan drive.

With one more game in the competition coming up next month against Port Vale, there may be another opportunity for a similar experiment — and not just with Phillips.

Phillips wasn’t the only player in the starting lineup who had recently played in the first team.

Tyler Morton, who has long shown potential as he progressed through the Academy ranks, shone on his Carabao Cup debut as a second-half substitute.