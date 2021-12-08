Nat Phillips’ situation alters once Takumi Minamino’s issue is answered, according to Liverpool analysis.

There’s a good case to be made that Liverpool would not have been anywhere near the San Siro if Nat Phillips hadn’t been there.

Given how his fellow centre-backs were flooding the treatment room last season, the emergence of the reliable and solid defender was certainly appropriate.

Phillips’ calm demeanor and no-nonsense approach laid the groundwork for Liverpool’s incredible run to third place in the Premier League and, of course, Champions League qualification.

However, with his injuries subsiding, he hasn’t been called upon this season, having previously been limited to 45 minutes in the Carabao Cup victory over Preston North End in October, with Jurgen Klopp implying that the 24-year-old could be allowed to go in January.

The optimum location for Phillips to be displayed in the store window was Milan, a stage he deserved based on his performance last season and patience.

Phillips and Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool’s greatest performer, quelled any threat that the 40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic might have left in his ageing bones, with Phillips even producing a Cruyff turn inside his own area, forcing Ibrahimovic and teammate Franck Kessie to pay to re-enter the stadium.

However, there was a sense that this was a changing of the guard, with Konate serving as a symbol of Liverpool’s long-term prospects as Phillips prepares to leave.

And if this turns out to be one of his final Reds outings, what a way to go out.

Takumi Minamino’s fantastic mystery voyage continues.

The Japan international finds himself in the midfield three in Liverpool’s much-changed squad after appearing in all three attacking positions at various periods this season.

It wasn’t the first time he’d found himself in that situation — a match against Brighton last season comes to mind – but it was far from his most comfortable.

Despite this, Minamino held his own with hard pushing, a high work rate, and some good touches, only to be let down by sloppy defending at the near post, where Milan took the lead.

But, while Minamino appears to have settled nicely at Liverpool, his best position is undoubtedly farther upfield, as he demonstrated when he returned to the attack in the last quarter.

