Nat Phillips is running out of time as Liverpool decides on a ‘fair’ £15 million trade.

Since Liverpool and Burnley last met in the Premier League, only two games have been played.

But for Nat Phillips, it could feel like a lifetime.

Jurgen Klopp’s team came to Turf Moor in May looking for a win that would give them control of their top-four destiny heading into the final weekend of a tumultuous season.

Phillips scored his first goal for Liverpool and then nodded a Burnley shot off his line to keep a clean sheet and help Liverpool to a 3-0 victory.

A few days later, the centre-back was helping the Reds seal third place and Champions League qualification with a home win over Crystal Palace.

Phillips’ inclusion in the matchday squad for Burnley’s visit to Anfield this afternoon will almost certainly be contingent on the late absence of one of his defensive colleagues.

The return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez, as well as Ibrahima Konate’s £36 million signing, has pushed Phillips down the center-back pecking order.

Indeed, the 24-year-old had his bags packed less than 11 months ago before his transfer to Championship side Swansea City fell through.

With only ten days until the transfer window closes, Phillips’ Anfield career may be coming to an end.

Burnley were linked with a move for the defender earlier this summer, along with Brighton, West Ham United, and Newcastle United.

Those rumors have since died down, with Southampton currently keeping a close eye on the situation, though no specific interest has been expressed.

Phillips, for one, has proven himself more than adept as a Premier League defender, with his no-nonsense approach turning him into a cult hero among fans forced to watch from home for nearly the entire previous campaign.

And there’s little doubt that Klopp would like to keep Phillips as a centre-back option, given the injury crisis that gave him his unexpected opportunity last season.

