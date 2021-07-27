NASCAR drivers Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are among those who advocate for a summer break every season.

As they prepare for a two-week break during the Olympics, NASCAR drivers Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. are calling for a seasonal summer break every year.

The Associated Press said that Busch and Truex, who are Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, are looking forward to holiday activities in summer rather than in the winter, when the sport is off.

Harvick expressed his desire for summer break to become a regular occurrence. He went on to say that the break benefits not only the drivers, but also everyone involved in the weekly grind of getting a car ready for a different track each week.

He added of the summer pause, “I’d rather have a summer break than all the breaks at the beginning of the year.” The break comes with only four races remaining until the 16-driver playoff field is determined—and at the end of a 14-weekend stretch of racing.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

When the race returns, it will be for another 14 weeks, commencing the second weekend in August at Watkins Glen, New York.

When it comes to moving the break to the summer months, he says, “I’d take it off the front end because everyone is fresh and energized.” “I believe that having this two-week break helps these individuals in the shop and on the road to have two solid weeks off that they can plan around. That is really important to the families of those people.”

Harvick, on the other hand, had no intention of taking a break from racing. His plans included taking his 9-year-old son, Keelan, to three races. It is, however, a break, he stated.

“It’s definitely good not to have to worry about what your car did in the last race or what it’ll do in the upcoming race for a couple of weeks,” the 2014 champion remarked. Last year, Harvick won a series-high nine races, but like points leader Denny Hamlin, he has only visited Victory Lane this season to congratulate other race winners.

“Shut the businesses down –- make it essential that nobody can be in the buildings for the first week,” Harvick suggested, citing Formula One as an example.

Fans of include Busch and Truex. This is a condensed version of the information.