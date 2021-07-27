Naomi Osaka will leave Tokyo 2020 without a medal after the United States wins gold in swimming and shooting.

Naomi Osaka, who lighted the cauldron at the opening ceremony, was left without a medal on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after making a sequence of blunders in a match on Tuesday. Team USA, on the other hand, continues to win gold medals in swimming, shooting, fencing, and taekwondo.

The USA women’s basketball team won their 50th game in a row after defeating Nigeria at the Saitama Super Arena, while the USA volleyball team shocked China and Canada’s softball team defeated Mexico to capture bronze before the USA takes on Japan for gold.

In what is likely to be a spectacular game, Team USA takes on Team Japan for the baseball gold.

