Naomi Osaka Net Worth: In 2020, the tennis star earned $60 million.

Naomi Osaka is a Japanese professional tennis player who has swiftly established herself on the international level. With her big $60 million earnings in 2020, she has recently become the highest-paid female athlete in history.

In 2018, the young athlete made her debut. Within two years, she had climbed to the top of the world’s highest-paid female athletes. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Osaka made $40 million from June 2019 to June 2020, breaking the previous record-holder, Serena Williams, by $5 million.

The next year, Osaka continued to dominate the tennis scene, becoming the highest-paid female athlete for the second year in a row. According to Forbes, she made $60 million, the majority of which came from off-court sponsorship deals that paid her more than $50 million.

Workday, Louis Vuitton, and Airbnb are among the major businesses with which Osaka has formed relationships. To date, the tennis player has over 20 sponsors who give her a large sum of money in exchange for the visibility she provides for them.

From 2020 to 2021, the 23-year-old Japanese athlete earned more than $20 million more than Williams. She also won the 2020 U.S. Open in September and the Australian Open in February, according to AS English. For winning the two events, she is said to have taken home around $5 million in prize money.

After winning her first Grand Slam in 2018, Osaka had admitted that she fought with depression. Following her withdrawal from the French Open earlier this year, when tournament officials punished her for refusing to attend press conferences, the issues with the young athlete persisted.

According to ESPN, the young celebrity withdrew from the event due to mental health difficulties, claiming she was not a natural public speaker and experienced nervousness everytime she talked in front of the media.

When a reporter asked Osaka about her thoughts on the Haitian tragedy during a recent pre-tournament news conference on Monday, she was observed crying. The tennis player’s father is from Haiti, and hearing the journalist’s question made her sad, causing her to pull her hat over her eyes. The interview continued after a brief pause, with Osaka apologizing for stepping out, according to CNN.