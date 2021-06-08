Naomi Osaka expresses gratitude to fans for the “love” she has received since withdrawing from the French Open.

Since withdrawing from the French Open on Monday, Naomi Osaka has sent a statement of gratitude for the “love” she has received.

After a disagreement over her decision not to fulfill her media duties, the world number two returned to Los Angeles after opening out about her issues with depression and social anxiety.

Over the last week, Osaka has received an outpouring of support from all corners of the sporting world and beyond.

“Just want to say thank you for all the love,” the 23-year-old posted in an Instagram Story, her first social media engagement since Monday. I haven’t used my phone in a long time, but I wanted to express my gratitude to you all.”

Osaka announced that she will be taking a break from the game, but it is unclear when she will return.

The four-time grand slam champion has withdrawn from her first competition on grass, which was set to begin on June 14 in Berlin, and there are major doubts about whether she will participate at Wimbledon.