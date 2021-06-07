Naomi Osaka discusses her depression as she announces her retirement from the French Open.

In announcing her withdrawal from the French Open due to the uproar caused by her boycott of media responsibilities, Naomi Osaka opened up about her sadness.

The world number two won her first match against Patricia Maria Tig on Sunday, but her refusal to participate in press conferences or interviews has become the tournament’s most talked-about topic.

The grand slams responded angrily to Osaka’s decision, issuing an unified statement on Sunday that threatened her with disqualification and a punishment from future tournaments if she did not rethink.

“Hey everyone, this isn’t a situation I ever envisaged or intended when I posted a few days ago,” Osaka wrote on Twitter.

“I believe that withdrawing now is the best thing for the event, the other competitors, and my health so that everyone can focus on the tennis in Paris.”

Osaka admitted that she had been depressed since winning her first grand slam triumph at the US Open in 2018, when she won the trophy to a chorus of boos after opponent Serena Williams was given a game penalty, and that talking to the media made her anxious.

She stated, “I never wanted to be a distraction, and I recognize that my timing was not perfect and that my message should have been clearer.” “More importantly, I would never dismiss mental illness or use the phrase casually.

I’m not a natural public speaker, and I get nervous before speaking before the world’s media.

“The fact is that I’ve been dealing with long episodes of depression since the US Open in 2018, and it’s been extremely difficult for me to cope.

“Anyone who knows me knows I’m introverted, and anyone who has seen me at tournaments knows I’m frequently wearing headphones to cope with my social anxiety.

