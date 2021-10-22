Nagelsmann is out with Covid-19, but Bayern Munich is hoping for a full house at home.

When Bayern Munich hosts Hoffenheim on Saturday, the Bundesliga leaders expect for a full house at the Allianz Arena for the first time in almost 18 months, with head coach Julian Nagelsmann out again due to Covid-19.

Due to the relaxation of limitations in Bavaria, Bayern Munich could host a sell-out home crowd of 75,000 for the first time since the pandemic reached Germany in March 2020.

However, tickets are still available, and attendees must be fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid-19 test result.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer stated this week, “The boys are particularly thrilled to be able to play in an emotionally heated Allianz Arena again, which provides them added motivation.”

“The team, as well as the rest of the club, is ecstatic about filled stands.”

Nagelsmann, on the other hand, was absent from Wednesday’s 4-0 win over Benfica.

The 34-year-old is quarantining herself at home after testing positive for coronavirus despite being properly vaccinated, and she could be gone for up to two weeks.

Assistant coaches Xaver Zembrod and Dino Toppmoeller will carry on his instructions in his absence.

“It’s not like when Julian isn’t there, I’m going to be the boss and make my own decisions,” said Toppmoeller, who filled in for Nagelsmann at the halftime team talk and post-match interviews in Lisbon.

Nagelsmann will make tactical and substitution decisions over a radio link. Toppmoeller confirmed, “You don’t make modifications yourself there.”

Bayern Munich bounced back from a 2-1 defeat at home to Frankfurt in early October, their first in the Bundesliga in nearly two years, by beating Leverkusen 5-1 in the Bundesliga before thrashing Benfica in Europe.

Hoffenheim has beaten Bayern twice in recent seasons, first at Sinsheim with a 4-1 thrashing in September 2020 and then at the Allianz Arena with a 2-1 victory in October 2019.

After a 4-0 thrashing at Ajax in midweek, Borussia Dortmund, who are second in the table and a point behind Bayern, will nurse their wounds at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Dortmund suffered their biggest Champions League defeat in Amsterdam, courtesy to a “terrible” performance from their coach Marco Rose, who saw his team’s defensive flaws exposed.

Rose promised to “work on everything” for the next two weeks until Dortmund plays the Dutch champions again on November 3, so Bielefeld should expect a retaliation.

Rose’s biggest coaching triumph came in April in Bielefeld, where his previous club Borussia Moenchengladbach romped to a 5-0 victory.

Freiburg, the only unbeaten team in Germany's top flight, is in fourth place.