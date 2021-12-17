Nadal’s return to Abu Dhabi will not be met with high expectations.

Rafael Nadal returns to action in Abu Dhabi on Friday with modest expectations after a long injury layoff, but strong aspirations of competing in the Australian Open next month.

For the past six months, the 20-time major winner has been battling a foot injury, which has forced him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition, where he will meet another former world number one Andy Murray or Dan Evans on Friday, is his first tournament in four months.

In the UAE capital, Nadal is certain to play two matches, which will allow him to monitor his progress with his foot.

“It’s not about the discomfort. Pain was something I experienced frequently throughout my employment, practically all of the time. It’s more about having the opportunity to perform well with a pain that I can handle “On Thursday, Nadal told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

“Let’s see, I’ll have to put it to the test in a competition.

“I understand that making a comeback will be difficult, so I’m not setting high expectations for myself right now.

“But the immediate expectation is to be here, to play in front of a large crowd, to feel like I’m playing against great players once more, and then to relax and enjoy myself.

“I really hope my foot gets better and better so I can get back to the way and level I want to be.”

Nadal admitted that it has been a “difficult era” for him, but he is no stranger to injuries and long layoffs from competition, and he says that he still has the desire to succeed in tennis.

Despite missing nearly half of the season, he concluded 2021 at the world’s No. 6 after winning two championships in Barcelona and Rome and reaching the semi-finals of Roland Garros and the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

With the Australian Open in 2022 just over four weeks away, Nadal is eager to put his foot down in Abu Dhabi and work toward a healthy trip Down Under.

When questioned about his expectations for Melbourne, he adds, “You never know.”

“My experience in sports has taught me that things change quickly. Nobody knows what can happen in a month, even if it appears implausible or nearly impossible today.

Nadal has been putting in a lot of work at home in Mallorca, and he's added a new coach to his team in the form of his personal friend Marc Lopez, who won Olympic gold with him in 2016.