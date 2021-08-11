Nadal withdraws from the ATP Toronto Masters due to injury.

Rafael Nadal’s chronic foot ailment, which prompted him to withdraw from the ATP Toronto Masters on Tuesday, could have an impact on his chances at the US Open.

The Spanish world number three withdrew from the tournament in Canada a day before his opening match against 50th-ranked South African Lloyd Harris, who beat him in the third round in Washington last week.

Nadal’s left foot issue, which he claims he’s had since roughly 2005, has been bothering him since Roland Garros and now appears to be jeopardizing his chances in the season’s final Grand Slam, which begins on August 30 in New York.

“I’ve had this problem for a few of months,” said Nadal, who missed Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics after losing in the semi-finals of the French Open to Novak Djokovic.

“Of course, it’s not a nice situation after all of my success here in Canada,” said the 35-year-old, who has five Canadian titles to his credit.

“I need to return to Mallorca and attempt to figure out how to become better.”

Nadal stated after his loss to Harris that his foot issue had improved after hurting it in a second-round triumph over Jack Sock last week.

However, he indicated on Tuesday that it was too much of a hindrance for him to be competitive in Toronto.

Nadal, who got a first-round bye, said, “I don’t believe I had chances to fight (in the event).”

The ailment appears to have forced Nadal to withdraw from next week’s Masters 1000 in Cincinnati, putting his participation in the US Open in jeopardy.

Nadal, who, like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has struggled with physical issues throughout his career.

He knows how to handle knee problems and has always been able to overcome them throughout his career.

At 35, Nadal has little to prove and will undoubtedly take as much time as he needs to resolve his foot problems.

“The most essential thing is that you enjoy yourself when playing tennis. I can’t enjoy myself because of this pain,” he explained.

“I’ve been in pain for the past few months. I wanted to try (to play) something similar to this.”

Officials said Feliciano Lopez, a fellow Spaniard, will replace the second-seeded five-time winner in the draw.