Nadal withdraws due to a foot injury, while top seed Medvedev triumphs in Toronto.

Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from the ATP Toronto Masters on Tuesday due to a chronic left foot ailment, while top seed Daniil Medvedev rallied to reach the third round.

Nadal, a five-time champion in Canada, withdrew from the tournament before the second round, intending to return to Spain for treatment of the injury that forced him to miss Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

He explained, “I’ve had this problem for a couple of months.” “After all of my accomplishments here in Canada, this is not a good scenario.

“I need to return (to Mallorca) and attempt to find a method to improve once more. I can’t enjoy myself because of the agony (playing).

“I believe that I am unable to perform at the level that I require because my foot prevents me from moving in the manner that I require.”

In the hardcourt competition, Nadal was seeded second.

Top-seeded After a bye in the first round, Russian Medvedev came back to beat Kazakh Alexander Bublik 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

After a second rain delay, the Russian returned a transformed man.

He admitted, “I wasn’t playing well before the rain.” “I wasn’t in the mood for the ball and was missing returns.

“All I wanted to do was play better; I knew I had to if I wanted to win.”

“I felt a lot better when we got back on the court after the first game.”

In the two-hour victory, Medvedev had 27 wins and 28 unforced errors.

Kei Nishikori, the 2016 runner-up, rode his Olympic and Washington success into the second round, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2.

In a match that lasted just over two hours, Asia’s top player, who reached the quarter-finals in the Olympics and then the semi-finals in Washington, broke the 59th-ranked Serb five times.

“I felt his level will dip in the second and third sets,” Nishikori said ahead of his match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

“I had been anticipating it. He started missing more in the third set, so I just tried to keep focused.

“My level is good, and during the last two of events, I’ve been playing some of my best tennis of the year. Now I’m back on track.”

Karen Khachanov, the Olympic silver medalist, defeated Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 with 10 aces, setting up a match against fellow Russian Aslan Karatsev, who is placed 15th.

