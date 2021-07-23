Naby Keita’s ‘unplayable’ display against Mainz enthralls Liverpool fans.

On Friday evening, Liverpool continued their preparations for the forthcoming Premier League with a friendly against Mainz 05 of the Bundesliga.

Although fitness and rhythm are more crucial in the early phases of pre-season, especially in the eyes of Jurgen Klopp, there were a few Liverpool players that drew the attention of onlookers.

Klopp fielded a strong eleven, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate, and Naby Keita among the starters.

And it was the fourth member of the group that drew the most attention from fans.

The midfielder showed off his passing ability by leaving two defenders behind him and nutmegging the third to earn a free kick for his team.

His quick feet proved too swift for the Mainz defense again moments later as he won a free-kick on the half-way line.

Liverpool supporters flocked to social media to express their delight with Keita’s performance and their hopes that he will be fit enough to play next season.

During his time at Anfield, the former RB Leipzig midfielder has had a disappointing couple of seasons, which have been plagued by injury.

His ability, more than his ability to tie together a series of games, has never been questioned.

However, with Keita being able to begin his pre-season under Klopp from day one this year, there is optimism that this will be the season in which the midfielder reaches his full potential.