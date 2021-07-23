Naby Keita is an excellent player, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a mediocre one for Liverpool against Mainz.

The young Ireland international wasn’t given much to do. He comfortably held one shot and was never in danger of losing it.

A fantastic first-time pass Salah came close to getting in early on, and he was always a threat in dead-ball situations and crossing areas. It had a really crisp appearance.

For much of the game, the new player, who was lining up on the left side of centre-back, appeared unfazed. On several occasions, he shown his ability to recover quickly in order to thwart Mainz onslaught.

He eased his way back through the game in a low gear. He’ll be happy with his 45 minutes of action in the first half. He’ll be a top-class option for Klopp this season if he stays fit.

Another solid performance to go along with his half-hour against Stuttgart earlier this week. With a stable centre-back pairing next to him, he should expect more first-team outings next season.

Liverpool was probed and prodded in an attempt to put them on the front foot. In the first half, he used a great amount of finesse to elude two challenges. However, he should focus on dominating rather than decorating games. After all, the ability is unquestionable.

Milner, a shrewd veteran of the pre-season routine, didn’t overwork himself in the middle of the park, but he was there to keep things tidy without ever putting himself forward.

As part of a midfield three, it was difficult to break into the game. Salah was brought in down the right flank by a well-weighted ball that almost resulted in a goal.

At times, he looked sharp, but he wasn’t quite as involved as he should have been, and he never really challenged the Mainz defense. I’ll be happy to get some much-needed time in the tank.

In the first quarter, he started brightly but didn’t find himself on the receiving end of any serious chances. Like Salah, he’ll be happy to get a good training before the game against Hertha Berlin next week.

In the absence of Roberto Firmino, he is still finding his feet as he adjusts to the center forward position. With Liverpool’s lone real chance near the conclusion of the first half, he should have scored.

Although he didn’t have to do much, he did make one outstanding stop from a volley on the edge of the box.

