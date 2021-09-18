Naby Keita delivers a message to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with his full-time reply.

If Liverpool is to have a successful Premier League season, they will have to go higher than this.

If No.20 is lifted in May, Jurgen Klopp knows what an Anfield title win looks like, and this modest, almost routine victory is unlikely to be included in great detail.

Mind you, Naby Keita’s volley might be devastating. I’ll get to that later.

But afternoons like this are necessary for Liverpool to toast such historic events.

As a result, Klopp will be pleased with another excellent day’s work for his side, as they gently but steadily quenched the Crystal Palace fire.

For this game, the manager made a total of six changes, making the most of his team.

Due to the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold due to illness, James Milner was obliged to fill in at right-back, with Ibrahima Konate making his first appearance in a back four alongside Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Even if a few nerves were visible at times when in possession, the £36 million man held up to Palace’s robust and fast-paced attack.

Tsimikas’ substitution for Andy Robertson was the first time Liverpool had played without both of their key full-backs since November 2017 at Anfield.

For much of the first half, chances were few as Palace did an excellent job of putting bodies in their box to block shot after shot, but Diogo Jota’s miss will go down as one of the season’s worst.

Thiago Alcantara’s header was followed up by the Portugal international hammering it over the bar from approximately four yards out.

However, Liverpool took the lead just before halftime when Mane converted after Vicente Guaita had saved Mohamed Salah’s header.

With his 100th Liverpool goal, the Senegalese international became the outright record holder for most goals against the same team.

The sight of Mane must irritate the residents of south London.

This was his ninth goal against them, and he became the Reds’ 18th centurion as a result.

Last season, perhaps no player suffered more from the lack of support than Mane.

There was a scarcity of resources. “The summary has come to an end.”