Nabil Fekir recalls what Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told him before the move collapsed.

Nabil Fekir has spoken out about his discussions with Jurgen Klopp prior to his failed move to Liverpool.

Fekir was on the verge of joining Liverpool from Lyon in the summer of 2018, but the deal fell through at the last minute.

Throughout the summer, rumors abounded, with some claiming that there were issues with the medical.

Fekir has spoken out on multiple times over the last three years, insisting that the agreement was not canceled owing to fears over a knee ailment.

Fekir departed the French club to join Real Betis in La Liga a year after his unsuccessful move to Liverpool.

Fekir stated last month that it was his agent who put an end to his dream move to Liverpool.

“Everything was shut,” says the narrator “According to The Mirror, Fekir said this in an interview with BetisTV and Moveistar+.

“I got through all of the interviews, spoke with Jurgen Klopp, who told me he liked me, we all did it, and then there were issues with my representative, and the negotiations fell apart.

“They claimed it was due to my knee difficulties, but the reality has come out over time.” My knee is in excellent condition.”