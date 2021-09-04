Nabil Fekir blames his agent for the failure of his Liverpool transfer, despite the fact that FSG can challenge Manchester United with a £160 million deal.

Nabil Fekir, a former Liverpool target, claims his agent thwarted his dream move to Anfield.

The France international was set to join the Reds from Lyon in 2018, but the move fell through despite a medical being completed.

Despite significant conjecture at the time, Fekir has always maintained that the aborted transfer was not due to knee difficulties.

The 28-year-old stated in a recent interview with The New York Times that the move was thwarted by his agency.

“I had a problem with my agency, my adviser,” Fekir explained. The agent was to blame for the deal falling through.”

Standard Chartered has been Liverpool’s shirt sponsor for the longest time, and the arrangement is up for renewal at the end of next season.

A agreement was first reached in 2009, and it was on par with Manchester United’s world-record £80 million from a multi-year deal with Aon.

The arrangement with Standard Charted was extended for another four years in 2018, bringing the collaboration until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Liverpool’s tremendous global reach has only grown since the deal was last renewed, and the past few months have provided some insight into what Liverpool may be looking for in a new front of shirt deal for the 2023/24 season and beyond.

