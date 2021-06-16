After a failed Liverpool move, Nabil Fekir’s bid has been’rejected,’ reigniting the transfer race.

Arsenal reportedly had a bid for ex-Liverpool target Nabil Fekir rejected by Real Betis. Arsenal has reportedly opened bidding for the 27-year-old, according to Spanish publication AS, but the offer was ‘far below the amount’ of Betis’ valuation. Fekir came close to joining Liverpool from Lyon in the summer of 2018, but the deal fell through at the last minute due to concerns about his injury record. The Frenchman went on to win the World Cup with France before joining Real Betis in La Liga, where he helped them finish sixth last season under former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

While Antonio Cordon, Betis’ sporting director, did not rule out Fekir leaving this summer, he did admit that potential suitors would have to pay a lot of money. “No club in the world has a non-transferable player if succulent offers arrive,” Cordon said.

“Having him and keeping him is a cornerstone for us; if someone wants to come after him, they will have to pay a lot of money.” ”

Fekir spoke out about his failed move to Liverpool in 2019, insisting that the deal did not fall through due to knee injury concerns.

He also reacted angrily to the suggestion that interfering family members were to blame for the transfer’s failure. “A lot of lies were told, and they affected me,” he told L’Equipe.

“Especially those about my family,” she says. It was painful for both them and me. Especially if you know what you’re being told isn’t true. “What was said was not the truth..”

My knee is fine, and when I went to Clairefontaine for a quick medical check, my knee was not even mentioned.

“Would [Lyon] have made [an offer to keep me]if my knee had been in such bad shape?”

“But the worst part is the possibility that people will say the transfer didn’t happen because of my family. “It’s a lie..”

However, you must accept it. “You want the truth?,” Fekir added.

I promise you, even I don’t know!

"I went to the doctor and then…