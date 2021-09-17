Myanmar’s Junta Is Considering Putting Aung San Suu Kyi On Trial For Corruption.

The junta in Myanmar will try former leader Aung San Suu Kyi for corruption, according to her lawyer, adding to a slew of pending proceedings that may land her in prison for decades.

Since the military toppled her and her elected government in a February coup that prompted a major rebellion and a ruthless crackdown on dissent, Suu Kyi has been under house arrest.

The 76-year-old Nobel Laureate is currently on trial for violating coronavirus limitations, unlawfully importing walkie talkies, and sedition during votes her party won by a landslide last year.

Her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, said she will face a fresh trial on four counts of corruption in the capital, Naypyidaw, on October 1.

Each charge of corruption carries a potential punishment of 15 years in prison.

The continuing trials were postponed for two months due to a coronavirus outbreak in Myanmar, and just resumed this week, with Suu Kyi skipping the first day due to health concerns.

So far, journalists have been excluded from all sessions.

The junta has also accused her of accepting illegal gold payments and breaking a colonial-era secrecy statute, though these charges have yet to be heard in court.

Her National League for Democracy government was toppled by the military in 2020 elections, when it defeated a political party affiliated with the generals, allegedly due to voter fraud.

The economy of the Southeast Asian nation has been paralyzed by a widespread rebellion and continuous instability.

According to a local monitoring group, approximately 1,100 people have been killed and over 8,000 have been imprisoned.

According to the military, the death toll is substantially lower.

Last month, Junta commander Min Aung Hlaing stated that elections would be held and the state of emergency would be abolished by August 2023, extending the military’s earlier one-year deadline established days after the coup.