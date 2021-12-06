Myanmar’s Junta has sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison.

A government spokesperson told AFP that Myanmar’s junta sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on Monday for inciting against the military and violating Covid rules, the first of a series of possible sentences that could see the Nobel laureate imprisoned for decades.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been incarcerated since the military overthrew her administration on February 1, effectively ending Myanmar’s brief time of democracy.

She has now been charged with a slew of offenses, including official secrets violations, corruption, and election fraud, and if convicted on all counts, she may face decades in prison.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday for inciting against the military and another two years for violating a natural disaster statute connected to Covid, according to junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun.

He stated that former president Win Myint had been sentenced to four years in prison on the same accusations, but that they had not yet been transported to prison.

“They will face other charges from the places where they are currently detained,” he continued, referring to their imprisonment in Naypyidaw’s capital but providing no further specifics.

Journalists have been restricted from attending court proceedings in Naypyidaw’s special court, and Suu Kyi’s lawyers have recently been prohibited from speaking to the media.

Other high-ranking members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy have had their trials concluded in recent weeks, with the junta handing down heavy punishments.

This month, a former chief minister was sentenced to 75 years in prison, while a close Suu Kyi adviser was condemned to 20 years.

The penalties against Suu Kyi were promptly denounced by Amnesty International.

“The military’s desire to eradicate any opposition and smother liberties in Myanmar is exemplified by the heavy penalties handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi on these spurious allegations,” said Ming Yu Hah, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director Asia Campaigns.

“The court’s ludicrous and fraudulent ruling is part of a terrible pattern of arbitrary punishment that has resulted in the deaths of over 1,300 people and the detention of hundreds since the February military coup.”

Myanmar senior advisor Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group told AFP that the sentences “were about vengeance and a show of authority by the military.”

“However, it would be shocking if she was sentenced to prison. This and subsequent terms are more than likely to be served in her home or a regime’s ‘guest house.'” The military, which has ruled Myanmar for decades, has justified the coup, maintaining that it was staged. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.