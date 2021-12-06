Myanmar’s Junta has sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison.

A government spokesperson told AFP that Myanmar’s junta sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on Monday for inciting against the military and violating Covid rules, the first of a series of possible sentences that could see the Nobel laureate imprisoned for decades.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been incarcerated since the generals staged a coup on February 1, overthrowing her government and ending Myanmar’s brief spell of democracy.

She has now been charged with a slew of offenses, including official secrets violations, corruption, and election fraud, and if convicted on all counts, she may face decades in prison.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday for inciting against the military and another two years for violating a natural disaster statute connected to Covid, according to junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun.

He stated that former president Win Myint had been sentenced to four years in prison on the same accusations, but that they had not yet been transported to prison.

“They will face other charges from the places where they are currently detained,” he continued, referring to their imprisonment in Naypyidaw’s capital but providing no further specifics.

The inciting charge stemmed from statements made by her National League for Democracy party shortly after the coup, in which they condemned the generals’ takeover.

The Covid charge is tied to the NLD’s overwhelming victory in last year’s election, but the facts are unclear due to the government’s gag order on court proceedings.

Journalists are not allowed to attend the special court proceedings in Naypyidaw, and Suu Kyi’s lawyers have recently been forbidden from communicating to the media.

Other key members of the NLD have received lengthy prison sentences in recent weeks.

This month, a former chief minister was sentenced to 75 years in prison, while a close Suu Kyi adviser was condemned to 20 years.

The penalties against Suu Kyi were promptly denounced by Amnesty International.

“The military’s desire to eradicate any opposition and smother liberties in Myanmar is exemplified by the heavy penalties handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi on these spurious allegations,” said Ming Yu Hah, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director Asia Campaigns.

“The court’s ludicrous and fraudulent ruling is part of a terrible pattern of arbitrary punishment that has resulted in the deaths of over 1,300 people and the detention of hundreds since the February military coup.”

Myanmar senior advisor Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group told AFP that the sentences “were about vengeance and a show of power by the.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.