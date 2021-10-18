Myanmar’s Junta Chief says more than 5,000 people imprisoned for anti-coup protests will be released.

Myanmar’s junta head announced Monday that more than 5,000 individuals who were imprisoned for protesting against a February coup that overthrew the democratic government will be released.

To honor the Thadingyut holiday later in October, a total of 5,636 detainees would be released, according to Min Aung Hlaing, who was barred from a regional conference days before over his government’s commitment to defusing the violent conflict.

According to a local monitoring group, Myanmar has been in chaos since the coup, with more than 1,100 civilians killed in a brutal crackdown on dissent and more than 8,000 detained.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, there are now about 7,300 political prisoners in the country.

The junta head provided no information on who will be on the list, and jail officials did not answer to AFP inquiries for comment.

In July, Myanmar authorities released more than 2,000 anti-coup demonstrators, including journalists critical of the military leadership, from prisons around the nation.

The American journalist Danny Fenster, who has been held since his arrest on May 24, is still in detention.

The amnesty comes after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations opted to remove Min Aung Hlaing from a planned meeting over the military government’s handling of the issue on Friday.

Instead, the bloc’s foreign ministers agreed to invite a “non-political representative” for Myanmar to the October 26-28 summit.

After the junta rejected proposals for a special envoy to meet with “all stakeholders” in Myanmar, including ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the bloc, usually regarded as ineffective, adopted a forceful stance.

The statement cited “insufficient progress” not implementing a five-point strategy agreed upon by ASEAN leaders in April to address the unrest that followed the coup attempt.

The junta lambasted the decision, accusing ASEAN of violating its non-interference stance in member states’ internal affairs.

Myanmar has been a thorn in ASEAN’s side since it joined in 1997, primarily dominated by the military since a 1962 takeover.

The government of Min Aung Hlaing has justified its power grab by invoking suspected vote manipulation in last year’s elections, which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party easily won.

Myanmar’s brief flirtation with democracy was wiped out by the coup, and Suu Kyi, now 76, faces a slew of allegations before a junta court that could land her in prison for decades.

Her chief lawyer said this week that the junta had forbidden him from speaking to her.