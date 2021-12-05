Myanmar’s Junta Chief Meets Aung San Suu Kyi, a stalwart of the Suu Kyi Party.

On Sunday, Myanmar’s junta head met with a top figure from Aung San Suu Kyi’s deposed party for the first time since the February coup.

Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party were overthrown by the military, forcing many of her closest political friends into hiding and arresting others.

The junta claims electoral fraud in the previous election as justification for the coup, but much of the country is in open revolt, demanding a restoration to democracy.

Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the Junta, met with Tin Oo, a longstanding politician and NLD supporter who has faded from the political scene in recent years due to age and ill health.

The junta’s information team said that Min Aung Hlaing told U Tin Oo that health treatment could be provided if necessary, and that his army hospital would assist.

During the meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, Tin Oo, a 94-year-old former army commander and co-founder of the NLD, was seen wearing his party insignia, which is a characteristic red flag with a golden peacock.

Before being detained by the old junta, the junta commander met with Khin Nyunt, the former spy chief turned prime minister.

“Min Aung Hlaing also paid a visit to U Khin Nyunt… and inquired about his health.”

Before being freed in 2012, the 82-year-old spent years in prison.

Activists were hounded, arrested, and tortured en masse under Khin Nyunt’s time as spy chief, despite the fact that some in the West considered him as a potential reformer.

After Khin Nyunt’s dismissal, his intelligence apparatus, which had previously infiltrated every neighborhood in Myanmar, was purged, and Tin Oo no longer plays an active role in NLD party activities, according to Richard Horsey, the International Crisis Group’s Myanmar senior advisor.

“It appears doubtful that the NLD sanctioned this meeting,” Horsey told AFP.

“Given that Min Aung Hlaing appears intent to marginalize Aung San Suu Kyi by refusing to meet with her, perhaps he’s seeking for other contacts that won’t cost him politically.”

Suu Kyi was placed under house arrest after the February coup. She is currently facing a slew of charges that may land her in prison for years.

On the eve of a junta court ruling on Suu Kyi’s charges of inciting and violating coronavirus prohibitions, the meeting took place on Sunday.

The verdict was supposed to be released last week, but the court postponed it until December 6 for no apparent reason.