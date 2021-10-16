Myanmar’s Junta Chief is barred from attending the ASEAN Summit.

Myanmar’s junta head will be barred from attending an upcoming ASEAN summit, the group announced Saturday, in a rare rebuke as doubts grow about the military government’s resolve to ending a bloodbath.

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed late Friday at an emergency meeting to invite a “non-political representative” from Myanmar to the October 26-28 summit, according to a statement released by current ASEAN chair Brunei.

Min Aung Hlaing, the junta’s leader, was effectively excluded as a result of the ruling.

After the junta rejected requests for a special envoy to meet with all parties concerned, including ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the bloc, usually regarded as a toothless organization, took a forceful stance.

The statement cited “insufficient progress” not implementing a five-point plan agreed upon by ASEAN leaders in April to address the unrest that followed a February coup.

The crisis in Myanmar was also reported to be having an impact on regional security, as well as ASEAN’s unity, credibility, and centrality.

The “non-political” representative, according to Crisis Group Myanmar adviser Richard Horsey, will be someone below the rank of minister or deputy minister.

The action was termed by Singapore’s foreign ministry as a “difficult but necessary choice to maintain ASEAN’s credibility.”

The omission is “a political stopgap solution for ASEAN to alleviate foreign criticism,” according to Mustafa Izzuddin, a global affairs specialist with consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore.

It sends a “political signal” to the junta, Izzuddin continued, that “ASEAN is not one to be pushed around.”

“In ASEAN terms, this is a tremendous slap in the face,” said independent Myanmar researcher David Mathieson.

Myanmar has been a thorn in ASEAN’s side since it joined in 1997, primarily dominated by the military since a 1962 takeover.

The commencement of civilian administration was ushered in by elections in 2015, which were overwhelmingly won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party, but this was cut short by the coup.

International pressure has been applied to ASEAN to address the upheaval that erupted in the aftermath of the coup, including enormous rallies, fresh clashes between the military and ethnic rebel forces in border regions, and an economy in freefall.

The bloc has expressed dissatisfaction with the junta’s lack of collaboration, which continues to repress dissent harshly. According to a local monitoring group, around 1,000 civilians have been killed.

Part of the agreement was to allow a special envoy, Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, to make a long-awaited visit.

ASEAN has demanded that he meet with everyone.