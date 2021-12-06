Myanmar’s Junta Chief Cuts Aung San Suu Kyi’s Prison Term in Half.

After initially imposing a four-year sentence for inciting against the military and violating Covid rules, Myanmar’s junta chief reduced Aung San Suu Kyi’s sentence to two years on Monday.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been incarcerated since the generals staged a coup on February 1, overthrowing her government and ending Myanmar’s brief spell of democracy.

She’s been charged with a number of things since then, including breaking the official secrets act, unlawfully importing walkie talkies, and election fraud.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday for inciting against the military and another two years for violating a natural disaster statute connected to Covid, according to junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun.

Former president Win Myint was sentenced to four years in prison on the same accusations, which the United States has condemned as a “affront to justice.”

According to a statement handed out on state television, Junta head Min Aung Hlaing later “pardoned” both of their sentences to “two years imprisonment.”

They would serve their sentences under house arrest in the capital of Naypyidaw, according to the statement, which did not provide any other specifics.

The incitement conviction stemmed from statements made by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, which condemned the generals’ takeover shortly after the coup.

The Covid charge is tied to the NLD’s overwhelming victory in last year’s election, but the facts are unclear due to the government’s gag order on court proceedings.

Journalists are not allowed to attend the special court proceedings in Naypyidaw, and Suu Kyi’s lawyers have recently been forbidden from communicating to the media.

Other key members of the NLD have received lengthy prison sentences in recent weeks.

A former chief minister received a 75-year term, while a close Suu Kyi adviser received a 20-year imprisonment.

Suu Kyi is also charged with several counts of corruption, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The verdict on Monday was based on “minor accusations that the government might have spared her but decided not to,” according to independent analyst Soe Myint Aung.

“The military appears to have intensified its oppressive tactics towards the NLD and Aung San Suu Kyi herself.”

The original convictions against Suu Kyi were promptly denounced by Amnesty International.

"The military's desire to eradicate any opposition and smother liberties in Myanmar is seen by the heavy penalties handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi on these spurious allegations."