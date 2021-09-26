Myanmar’s Junta Blames Anti-Coup Fighters for Internet Blackouts.

Myanmar’s junta has denied blocking internet access in combat zones, blaming recent data outages on anti-coup demonstrators who demolished military-owned communications towers.

Since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration in February, the Southeast Asian country has been in upheaval, with massive democracy protests that security forces have tried to stop with brutal crackdowns.

To fight back, some anti-coup activists created local “people’s defense teams” in their townships, and in recent weeks damaged several military-owned Mytel communications towers in western Chin state.

Soon after, reports of an internet and data blackout surfaced, particularly in areas where local defense forces and the military are at odds.

On Saturday, the junta’s foreign ministry denied that the State Administration Council, as the military dictatorship refers to itself, was to blame.

“In reality, recent internet connections have been disrupted as a result of terrorist acts such as terrorist groups demolishing communication towers,” the ministry stated in a statement.

“The Ministry has encouraged various foreign missions in Yangon to thoroughly check material before issuing statements,” according to the statement.

Post-coup Myanmar’s junta imposed an internet blackout in the early hours of February 1 after soldiers detained Suu Kyi and other prominent politicians from her National League for Democracy party.

In the weeks following the powergrab, a nationwide mobile data ban was imposed during the midnight hours.

Telecommunications services in Pinlebu, Kawlin, and Wuntho townships in northern Sagaing area – where skirmishes with the military have been violent – have been down since the early hours of the day, anti-coup rebels told AFP on Sunday.

“We haven’t been able to access the internet or phone since 2:00 a.m.,” one anti-coup fighter who escaped Kawlin told AFP, adding that security forces were swarming the neighborhood.

“The people are concerned that the junta will start a large-scale operation,” he said on the condition of anonymity.

Another member of the local defense group stated that they were unable to contact their fighters in Pinlebu.

Anti-coup fighters increased their attacks when the self-proclaimed “National Unity Government,” which is largely made up of parliamentarians from Suu Kyi’s deposed party, ordered residents to strike military assets in their areas.

According to local sources, more than 1,100 civilians have been killed and 8,000 have been imprisoned since the coup.

The junta has defended its power grab by claiming significant election fraud in late 2020, when Suu Kyi’s party won by a landslide.