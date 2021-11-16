Myanmar’s Junta accuses Aung San Suu Kyi of election fraud in 2020.

Myanmar’s junta has charged former leader Aung San Suu Kyi with electoral fraud in the 2020 elections, according to state media.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since a military coup in February spurred national protests and a bloody crackdown on dissenters.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since the putsch and faces a slew of allegations, including illegally importing walkie talkies, sedition, and corruption. If convicted, she risks decades in prison.

The fresh charges include “election fraud and illegal conduct,” according to Myanmar’s state-run daily Global New Light, which did not specify when court hearings would begin.

Fifteen