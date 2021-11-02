Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial is nearing the end of its arguments: source.

According to a source, a Myanmar military court will hear closing arguments in Aung San Suu Kyi’s incitement trial this month, as it prepares to finish up proceedings that could see the Nobel laureate imprisoned for decades.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military deposed Suu Kyi’s administration in a February coup, which sparked massive protests that were met with a deadly repression.

Suu Kyi, 76, was charged with inciting opposition against the military in June and testified for the first time last week.

The media has been prevented from attending sessions at the special court in Naypyidaw, the military-built capital, and her legal team has recently been barred from speaking to reporters by the junta.

A source close to the case told AFP that former president Win Myin and Myo Aung, a prominent leader in Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party, are co-accused in her incitement trial, which heard the last testimony from the defense on Tuesday.

“The judge indicated the next adjournment will be for the final arguments,” the source added, adding that the date was set for November 16.

The court will then establish a sentence date.

The charges are punishable by up to three years in prison.

Suu Kyi faces a slew of other allegations, ranging from illegally importing walkie talkies to sedition, and if convicted on all counts, she may spend decades in prison.

Win Htein, a former NLD MP and close adviser to Suu Kyi, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for treason on Friday, making him the first high-ranking NLD member to be imprisoned by a junta court.