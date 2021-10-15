Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyer claims the Junta has silenced her.

The junta has barred Aung San Suu Kyi’s chief counsel from speaking to journalists, diplomats, or international organizations, according to his lawyer.

After relaying graphic testimony from the country’s deposed president Win Myint, who described how he rejected a military offer to quit in order to save himself during the February 1 coup, he was issued a gag order.

Suu Kyi is facing allegations ranging from sedition to violating coronavirus restrictions, and if convicted, she may face a lengthy prison sentence.

The Nobel laureate’s legal team has been a crucial source of information on the hearings, despite the fact that the media has been forbidden from attending.

On his Facebook page, lawyer Khin Maung Zaw wrote, “Well well, they shut my lips with 144.”

The number refers to Myanmar’s criminal process code section 144, which was used to issue the gag order.

The lawyer also shared images of the order, which was signed by a top official in Pyinmana township, which is part of the capital Naypyidaw, and stated that he had been speaking to the media.

“This message may generate public unrest by disturbing or harming certain people who are acting in accordance with the law,” the injunction stated.

“As on October 14, lawyer U Khin Maung Zaw is barred from communicating with foreign and local media, foreign diplomats, international organizations… representatives from foreign governments, or any other organizations outside directly or indirectly.”

After decades of outright army rule, Myanmar’s brief dalliance with democracy ended in February, triggering huge demonstrations and a brutal crackdown that killed almost 1,200 civilians.

Suu Kyi, who has been a thorn in the side of the generals for years, is set to testify in court for the first time later this month.

Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the Junta, has justified his power grab by claiming that there was suspected electoral fraud in last year’s election, which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy easily won.