Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi will hear the first verdict in the Junta trial.

On Tuesday, ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will hear the verdict in her incitement trial, the first in a series of rulings by a junta court that may send her to prison for decades.

Since the generals deposed her administration in the early hours of February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief democratic period, the Nobel winner has been incarcerated.

According to a local monitoring group, more than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 have been detained in a crackdown on opposition.

If found guilty of inciting against the military, Suu Kyi risks three years in prison, only one of the allegations that critics say are intended at permanently eliminating the democracy hero from politics.

However, they note that the junta’s plans for Suu Kyi are unknown, and officials could possibly postpone the judgement.

Journalists have been barred from the special court in Naypyidaw, the military-built capital, and her lawyers have been forbidden from speaking to the media.

Suu Kyi was charged with possessing unregistered walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus prohibitions during elections her National League for Democracy (NLD) won in 2020, only days after the coup.

The junta has rapidly expanded to its list of charges, including official secrets violations, corruption, and electoral fraud.

Suu Kyi now appears in the junta courtroom most weekdays, with her legal team claiming last month that the 76-year-health old’s was suffering as a result of her demanding schedule.

“I believe it is almost probable that Aung San Suu Kyi will receive a heavy punishment,” said David Mathieson, a veteran Myanmar analyst.

“What will her incarceration look like, exactly?

Will she be treated like an ordinary inmate in a packed women’s cell block, or will she be treated like a VIP in a statehouse?”

Suu Kyi spent her long periods of house arrest under a previous regime at her family’s colonial-era mansion in Yangon, where she would appear in front of tens of thousands of people on the other side of her garden fence.

Min Aung Hlaing’s dictatorship has imprisoned her, along with a tiny staff, to an undisclosed location in the isolated capital.

Her only contact with the outside world has been brief pre-trial talks with her attorneys, who have delivered news and passed messages to her supporters.

She used them to send a message of defiance during her first court appearance, saying that the NLD will persevere and urging party members to stick together.

She used them to send a message of defiance during her first court appearance, saying that the NLD will persevere and urging party members to stick together.

In June, on her 76th birthday, she was surrounded by supporters from all over the country.