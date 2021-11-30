Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi is once again at the mercy of the military.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the 76-year-old Nobel laureate who has spent her life fighting Myanmar’s military, is once again at the mercy of the generals, facing allegations that could land her in prison for decades.

The former leader has been incarcerated since her administration was deposed in the early hours of February 1, ending the country’s brief democratic period.

According to a local monitoring group, more than 1,200 people have been slain in a military crackdown on dissent since the coup, and the economy is in shambles.

Suu Kyi won a landslide victory in national elections in November and was about to begin a new five-year term as the country’s de facto leader.

Her tenure at the helm was cut short by the coup, and her arrest has kept her out of Myanmar’s democracy movement, which has taken a more extreme path without her.

Under the former military administration, Suu Kyi, the daughter of freedom hero General Aung San, spent nearly two decades in house imprisonment.

Her international reputation has been harmed since her National League for Democracy (NLD) won a resounding electoral victory in 2015.

A military crackdown two years later elicited worldwide condemnation, with nearly 750,000 members of the stateless Rohingya minority fleeing burning villages to Bangladesh.

She retains enormous popularity in Myanmar, but many young protestors believe the revolution must go beyond the decades-old democracy movement she led and permanently end military rule of the country’s politics and economy.

Hundreds of demonstrators are thought to have travelled into forest areas to obtain combat training from veteran rebel organizations, despite the fact that nonviolence is a major precept of Suu Kyi’s.

“Suu Kyi simply doesn’t have the clout she used to,” said David Mathieson, a former analyst in Myanmar.

During the final stages of World War II, Suu Kyi was born on June 19, 1945, in Japanese-occupied Yangon.

In order to give his country the best chance at liberation, her father Aung San fought both for and against the British and Japanese colonisers.

That goal was accomplished in 1948, although Aung San and the majority of his cabinet had been killed just months before.

Suu Kyi spent the most of her childhood outside of Myanmar, first in India, where her mother served as an ambassador, and then at Oxford University, where she met her British husband.

Following General Ne Win's full seizure.