Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi is awaiting the first verdict in the Junta trial.

On Tuesday, ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will hear the decision in her inciting trial, the first of many junta court trials that could land her in prison for decades.

Since the generals deposed her administration in the early hours of February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief democratic period, the Nobel winner has been incarcerated.

According to a local monitoring group, more than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 have been detained in a crackdown on opposition.

If convicted guilty of inciting against the military, Suu Kyi risks three years in prison, though observers say she is unlikely to be arrested on Tuesday.

Instead, the court may postpone its decision or commute any jail sentence to house detention in order to keep the popular leader out of sight while the junta consolidates its power.

Journalists have been forbidden from attending sessions in the military-built capital of Naypyidaw’s special court, and Suu Kyi’s lawyers have recently been barred from communicating to the media.

According to junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun, the courtroom will be closed to press until the verdict is announced.

Suu Kyi was charged with possessing unregistered walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus prohibitions during elections her National League for Democracy (NLD) won in 2020, only days after the coup.

Since then, the junta has added a host of new charges, including official secrets violations, corruption, and electoral fraud.

Suu Kyi now appears in the junta courtroom most weekdays, with her legal team claiming last month that the 76-year-health old’s was suffering as a result of her demanding schedule.

Suu Kyi spent her long periods of house arrest under a previous regime at her family’s colonial-era mansion in Yangon, where she would appear in front of tens of thousands of people on the other side of her garden fence.

Min Aung Hlaing has been confined to an undisclosed location in the capital, with her only contact with the outside world being brief pre-trial talks with her lawyers.

She used them to send a message of defiance during her first court appearance, saying that the NLD will persevere and urging party members to stick together.

After relaying graphic testimony from deposed president Win Myint outlining how he rejected a military offer to retire in order to save himself during the coup, her team was issued a gag order in October.

Other high-ranking members of Suu Kyi’s NLD have had their cases concluded in recent weeks. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.