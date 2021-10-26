Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi Appeares In Junta Court For The First Time.

A source familiar with the case told AFP that ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi testified for the first time before a junta court on Tuesday, four months after the military put her on trial.

According to a local monitoring group, Myanmar has been in upheaval since the February 1 coup, with widespread protests and more than 1,100 people slain by security forces.

Suu Kyi went on trial in June, four months after being apprehended, and is facing a slew of allegations that may land her in prison for decades.

According to the source, she “made her statement at the court by herself” on Tuesday in answer to allegations of incitement stemming from two February statements critical of the coup.

According to the source, the contents of her evidence “cannot be revealed” until the court certifies them, which is likely next week.

Suu Kyi’s trial at the special court in the military-built city of Naypyidaw has been closed to the public, and the junta has forbade her legal team from speaking to the press.

Her lawyers announced before the ban that the Nobel laureate, 76, will not call any defense witnesses and will defend herself in her incitement trial.

The junta has threatened to dissolve her National League for Democracy party and is waging a brutal assault against anyone who oppose it.

Myanmar was at the top of the agenda at Tuesday’s ASEAN leaders’ meeting, which has been pressed by the world community to find a diplomatic solution to the issue.

After ASEAN demanded that Myanmar send a “non-political representative” instead of junta commander Min Aung Hlaing, the generals boycotted the conference.

Myanmar denied proposals for a special envoy to meet with “all stakeholders” in the country, a statement that was interpreted to include deposed leader Suu Kyi.

Myanmar has been a thorn in ASEAN’s side since it joined in 1997, primarily dominated by the military since a 1962 takeover.

Elections in 2015, won massively by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, brought civilian control to the country, but it was short-lived due to the most recent coup.