Myanmar Medical Volunteers Are Locked Out Of Their Homes Due To Covid Stigma.

A Buddhist monk and an aspiring sailor are among the outcasts squatting in an abandoned building in Myanmar while assisting in the burying of coronavirus victims, despite their frightened relatives’ warnings.

A lack of formal medical care has exacerbated an outbreak of illnesses across the country, with many hospitals devoid of staff due to national strikes against a February military coup.

After a patient he was transporting in his ambulance tested positive for the virus, Thar Gyi, one of the twenty-odd volunteers residing in the facility, hasn’t seen his family in almost three months.

“Since then… they’ve begged me not to return. He told AFP in Taungoo, a few hours north of Yangon’s commercial capital, that “they shipped my bags here.”

His group operates an ambulance service that transports sick patients and collects dead for cremation and burial.

They return to the building, which was previously part of the city’s university but is now vacant, at night to eat, rest, and play on their phones.

Thar Gyi should be at sea or preparing for a cruise – he had a contract lined up with a western shipping company, but the epidemic forced him to postpone his plans.

He has got the virus and healed, like the rest of the group, but his family still wants him to stay away as he goes about his business as a corpse carrier.

“Even if I return, I talk to them from the front door without stepping inside,” he explained.

“They prepare whatever I request. They did, however, place it in the front of the house. They refuse to let me in.”

Kumara, a fellow ambulance worker, has been a monk for 17 years, but when the third wave of diseases arrived in June, he left his monastery to organize the volunteer organization.

He, too, has contracted the illness and is avoiding contact with his fellow followers, who, like the rest of the community, are scared of contagion.

He explained, “People don’t appreciate ambulances parked in front of their houses.”

“They flee and cover their faces… They believe our ambulance is infected.”