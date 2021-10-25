Myanmar has threatened to boycott the ASEAN summit over the exclusion of the Junta Chief.

Myanmar’s junta threatened to skip an ASEAN summit on Monday after the bloc warned the country’s military head would be unable to attend due to concerns about the government’s commitment to ending a bloodbath.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since generals deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February coup, which sparked widespread protests and a deadly crackdown on dissent.

Under international pressure to negotiate a diplomatic solution to the conflict, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) withdrew junta president Min Aung Hlaing from a forthcoming leaders’ summit earlier this month.

The junta’s withdrawal from the Brunei meeting on October 26-28 “breached ASEAN norms,” according to junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun, who talked to local media on Monday.

He acknowledged that the bloc had instead invited Chan Aye, director general of the foreign affairs ministry, as a “non-political” representative.

“However, we are undecided about attending… Attending could have a negative impact on our country’s sovereignty and reputation “According to the spokeswoman.

After the junta rejected requests for a special envoy to speak with “all stakeholders” in Myanmar, including deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, ASEAN delivered the rare censure.

Myanmar has been a thorn in ASEAN’s side since it joined in 1997, primarily dominated by the military since a 1962 takeover.

Elections in 2015, won massively by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, brought civilian control to the country, but it was short-lived due to the most recent coup.