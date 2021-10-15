Myanmar has been urged by the international community to allow an envoy to meet with Aung San Suu Kyi.

On Friday, the Myanmar junta was pushed by eight countries and the EU’s top diplomat to allow a regional special envoy to meet with ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Concerns are growing about the military government’s commitment to a “five-point accord” reached with ASEAN to resolve the violent situation that erupted following Myanmar’s February 1 coup.

On Friday evening, ASEAN foreign ministers met digitally to discuss whether Myanmar junta commander Min Aung Hlaing should be excluded from a forthcoming summit due to his government’s intransigence.

According to diplomatic sources, Brunei, which now holds ASEAN’s rotating chair, will publish a statement on the meeting’s outcome on Saturday.

Military authorities have stated that ASEAN special envoy Erywan Yusof will not be allowed to speak with anyone who is currently on trial, including Suu Kyi.

The US, UK, Australia, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, Norway, and East Timor have issued a joint statement expressing their “grave concern” over the catastrophic situation in Myanmar and urging Naypyidaw to “engage constructively” with the special envoy.

“We also call on the military to allow the ASEAN Special Envoy to visit Myanmar on a regular basis, and for him to be allowed to engage freely with all stakeholders,” added the statement, which was also endorsed by EU foreign affairs leader Josep Borrell.

This last statement appears to be a reference to the junta’s refusal to allow Yusof, Brunei’s second foreign minister, to meet with Suu Kyi.

Yusof should be granted “a meaningful visit where he would be able to interact with all parties,” according to State Department spokesman Ned Price in Washington.

Price told reporters, “We urge the regime to facilitate a visit by the special envoy.”

Senior State Department official Derek Chollet will go to Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand beginning Sunday, in part to handle the Myanmar problem.

In response to the pressure, Myanmar’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Yusof could not “go beyond the approval of current laws” and that he should instead focus on meeting with government officials.

International pressure has had little effect on the junta, which has killed roughly 1,200 civilians in a savage assault on rallies opposing its power grab.

After decades of army rule, the country’s brief flirtation with democracy ended in February, though the army has promised to hold elections by August 2023.

The military government, known as the State Administration Council, has defended its actions by citing alleged vote manipulation in Suu Kyi's National League's election victory last year.