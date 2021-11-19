Myanmar has arrested an ex-lawmaker it claims is responsible for anti-junta attacks.

The junta stated on Friday that security forces had arrested a former lawmaker and well-known hip-hop musician accused of masterminding a series of attacks on government forces and officials.

Since the generals seized control in a February coup, self-declared civilian “people’s defense groups” have sprouted up to fight for democracy, with dissidents targeting officials suspected of colluding with the junta.

The junta’s information team claimed Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in Yangon’s commercial area after a “tip-off and assistance from obedient residents.”

It was also revealed that the former lawmaker, also known as Phyo Zeya Thaw, was in possession of two pistols, ammunition, and an M-16 rifle.

Maung Kyaw was accused of planning many attacks on regime forces, including the heinous shooting of five police officers on a commuter train in Yangon in August.

He was imprisoned in 2008 for membership in an unlawful organization and possession of foreign currency. He was a hip-hop pioneer in Myanmar whose rebellious rhymes irritated the previous junta.

In the 2015 elections that marked the beginning of the transition to civilian government, he was elected to parliament from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party.

According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the coup provoked large protests and a brutal military crackdown on dissent, which has killed more than 1,200 people.

In Yangon, which has been shaken by near-daily bomb bombings and shootings, the government has increased arrests of dissidents.

A key executive from a major military-backed Myanmar telecoms corporation was shot and killed outside his home earlier this month.