‘My mother cried,’ says the forward when asked about his emotional reaction to Liverpool’s score.

Yoane Wissa, a Brentford forward, says his mother cried after his equalising goal against Liverpool earlier this season.

Wissa scored in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium, earning the newly-promoted Bees a creditable and well-deserved point against Jurgen Klopp’s powerful opponents.

With the Reds leading 3-2 with to goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Curtis Jones, the Frenchman was substituted for the final 12 minutes and scored a remarkable goal for the Bees.

Wissa then came off the bench to score another crucial goal, this time a last-gasp winner against West Ham United.

The former Lorient forward told Sky Sports that the goal against Liverpool was particularly emotional for him and his family during his first season in England.

“It was crazy since it was the first time I played in the Premier League at home,” the 25-year-old stated.

“We were losing 3-2 when I came on, and then I scored to tie the game at 3-3. My mother cried since my entire family was present at the stadium. It was a great sensation since we drew a large squad, one of the best in the world, after scoring three goals.

“After that, we traveled to West Ham, where I scored in the final minute and we won. It’s not the same sensation, but I think the greater thing was that I scored two goals in two games, and hopefully I’ll be able to score many more goals in the future.” Wissa has yet to score in the Premier League since his winner at West Ham, despite only making one appearance in the top tier since then.

In the same interview, he mentioned how difficult it is to play against some of England’s finest teams.

“It’s quite difficult because the teams are so insane,” he explained. “It’s fantastic to draw against Liverpool, and we played well against Chelsea as well.

“On Sunday, we have a big match against Brighton, and then it’s Man City.”